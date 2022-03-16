Man killed at vacant Las Vegas house identified

The man was found in the driveway around 2 p.m. by a friend who called police, but the shooter had left the area, police said.

Police investigate a shooting at the 1400 block of Newport Street in Las Vegas on Monday, March 14, 2022. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Clark County coroner’s office on Wednesday identified the man fatally shot at a vacant house.

Reynaldo Alvarez, 23, of Las Vegas died Monday at University Medical Center from a gunshot wound to the chest 47 minutes after he was found on the 1400 block of Newport Street, the coroner’s office ruled.

Alvarez went to the empty home to meet another person, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ray Spencer. The two argued and Alvarez was shot, Spencer said.

Alvarez was found in the driveway around 2 p.m. by a friend who called police, but the shooter had left the area, Spencer said.

No arrests were made as of Wednesday morning.

