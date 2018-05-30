Man killed, baby critically injured in central Las Vegas shooting

A man in his early 40s was killed and his 3-week-old child was critically injured after a shooting Tuesday night during a domestic dispute in the central valley, Las Vegas police said.

Las Vegas police investigate a fatal shooting on the 3100 block of Key Largo Drive, near Tropicana Avenue and Pecos Road on Tuesday, May 29, 2018. (Mike Shoro/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man in his early 40s was killed and his 3-week-old child was critically injured after a shooting Tuesday night during a domestic dispute in the central valley, Las Vegas police said.

Police responded to reports of a shooting about 7:30 p.m. at an apartment complex on the 3100 block of Key Largo Drive, near Tropicana Avenue and Pecos Road.

The man was shot in the chest and died at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ray Spencer. The baby was taken to the same hospital with a stomach wound but was expected to survive, he said.

The man and his girlfriend got into an argument, Spencer said. The woman’s brother, who lives in a neighboring apartment, got a gun and intervened, Spencer said.

Spencer said the man had been choking the infant when he was shot. It is believed that the brother fired one shot, which went through the man’s chest and also struck the baby, Spencer said. The brother was in custody on Wednesday.

Paris Fesi and Alyissia Prchal were walking together along Caspian Springs Drive when they heard screaming from the nearby complex. They then saw a woman holding an unmoving child running through the complex parking lot.

“My baby’s shot,” the woman wailed, according to Prchal.

“She was yelling to the cops, like, ‘We don’t need cops, we need a paramedic,’” Fesi added.

The woman ran out of a complex gate onto Caspian Springs to meet an arriving ambulance, he said. The silent infant was loaded into the back of the ambulance, Prchal said.

The Clark County coroner’s office will identify the man who died after his family is notified.

