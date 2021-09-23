Man killed by Henderson police after allegedly pointing weapon ID’d

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the man who was shot by Henderson SWAT officers on Tuesday.

A Henderson Police Department vehicle arrives to the scene of a barricade on Charleston Avenue near Sacramento Drive in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Police presence on Charleston Avenue near Sacramento Drive in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

He was 49-year-old Jose Oyuela-Palma of Las Vegas, the coroner’s office said, and he died of gunshot wounds to the chest. His death was ruled a homicide.

Henderson police were called to the 3900 block of East Charleston Boulevard after a report of a person with a gun around 2:09 p.m.

Police said the man was “sitting on a ledge drinking” and walked in and out of the home while pointing a gun at people. He barricaded himself inside the house and refused to follow officers’ commands.

Henderson police said that at 3:44 p.m. two Henderson SWAT officers shot the man on the balcony and he died at the scene.

No other information was immediately available.

