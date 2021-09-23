93°F
Man killed by Henderson police after allegedly pointing weapon ID’d

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 23, 2021 - 1:08 pm
 
A Henderson Police Department vehicle arrives to the scene of a barricade on Charleston Avenue ...
A Henderson Police Department vehicle arrives to the scene of a barricade on Charleston Avenue near Sacramento Drive in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Police presence on Charleston Avenue near Sacramento Drive in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 202 ...
Police presence on Charleston Avenue near Sacramento Drive in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the man who was shot by Henderson SWAT officers on Tuesday.

He was 49-year-old Jose Oyuela-Palma of Las Vegas, the coroner’s office said, and he died of gunshot wounds to the chest. His death was ruled a homicide.

Henderson police were called to the 3900 block of East Charleston Boulevard after a report of a person with a gun around 2:09 p.m.

Police said the man was “sitting on a ledge drinking” and walked in and out of the home while pointing a gun at people. He barricaded himself inside the house and refused to follow officers’ commands.

Henderson police said that at 3:44 p.m. two Henderson SWAT officers shot the man on the balcony and he died at the scene.

No other information was immediately available.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.

