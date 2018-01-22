Man killed by husband in Las Vegas love triangle is identified

Manuel de Jesus Parra-Luna, 28, was shot in the head Saturday morning by his girlfriend’s husband, later identified as 41-year-old Jorge Rodriguez, who then killed himself. The woman also was wounded, but is expected to survive.

Las Vegas police investigate a murder-suicide at Ethel Pearson Park at E Street and Morgan Avenue in Las Vegas, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018. (Andrea Cornejo/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @DreaCornejo

A Las Vegas man killed early Saturday in a murder-suicide fueled by a love triangle has been identified by the Clark County coroner.

Manuel de Jesus Parra-Luna, 28, was shot in the head by his girlfriend’s husband, later identified as 41-year-old Jorge Rodriguez. The coroner ruled Parra-Luna’s death a homicide.

The shooting left both Parra-Luna and Rodriguez dead, and the woman injured with gunshot wounds to her legs. Police said she is expected to survive.

At about 7:30 a.m., Rodriguez rammed his car into Parra-Luna as he was exiting his pickup truck, which was parked near Ethel Pearson Park at E Street and Morgan Avenue, police said. After hitting Parra-Luna, Rodriguez exited his vehicle and began firing at both Rodriguez and the woman before turning the gun on himself.

Rodriguez died of a gunshot wound to his head, and the county coroner’s office confirmed Monday his death was a suicide.

It was unclear how Rodriguez knew his wife and Parra-Luna would be at the park, Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Dan McGrath said, adding that none of them lives in the area.

Police said Rodriguez and the woman were still married and had children, though the wife may have recently told him she was leaving him. There did not appear to be a history of documented domestic violence among any of the three.

