Man killed by North Las Vegas police had woman’s body under bed

Four North Las Vegas officers shot and killed a man accused of killing a woman and hiding her body underneath his bed, as well as the sexual assault and kidnapping of a second woman, police announced Thursday.

North Las Vegas police are expected to release additional details Thursday on two deaths this week at the same address. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

Four North Las Vegas officers shot and killed a man accused of killing a woman and hiding her body underneath his bed, as well as the sexual assault and kidnapping of a second woman, police announced Thursday.

The second woman, 35, escaped Horacio Ruiz-Rodriguez’s residence Monday night and reported about 8:30 p.m. to the North Las Vegas Police Department that she had been sexually assaulted and kidnapped, Police Chief Pam Ojeda told media at a Thursday press conference. She also told police that Ruiz-Rodriguez, whom she knew, had threatened to kill her and warned her of a body underneath his bed.

“She heroically escaped and contacted the police, which alerted us to the possible crimes,” Ojeda said, declining to share specifics on the escape.

Police went to his address at 2109 Glider St., in a residential neighborhood near North Fifth Street and East Lake Mead Boulevard, where they found Ruiz-Rodriguez outside the residence in a white sedan, “visibly agitated,” Ojeda said.

Ruiz-Rodriguez didn’t comply with police commands to show his hands, and he turned the car on to try to escape, Ojeda said. A sergeant positioned his vehicle behind Ruiz-Rodriguez’s to block him from fleeing.

At some point, he had told police he had a gun, although it wasn’t clear when. Four officers opened fire at 9:18 p.m. after it looked as if he was reaching for his waistband, Ojeda said. Police later found he didn’t have a gun.

He died at the scene. Officers found a cell phone lying near his body.

Police found the body of a 32-year-old woman underneath his bed and named Ruiz-Rodriguez as a suspect in her death. Ojeda declined to elaborate on how the woman died. The Clark County coroner’s office hadn’t released her identity or her cause and manner of death as of Thursday morning.

Had Ruiz-Rodriguez survived the shooting, he would have faced charges of murder, kidnapping, sexual assault and obstructing, according to Ojeda.

No body-worn camera footage was shown because the the Police Department hasn’t yet outfitted its officers with the portable recording devices. A state law required law enforcement agencies to have their officers fully outfitted with the devices by July 1, 2018, although penalties for failing to do so weren’t clear.

No officers were injured.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.

2100 Glider St North Las Vegas, NV 89030