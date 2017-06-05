Man killed by security guard in North Las Vegas nightclub identified

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a man shot and killed Saturday morning at a North Las Vegas nightclub.

The victim was identified as Alejandro Gonzaga-Juarez, 34. His hometown was listed as unknown.

Early Saturday morning, North Las Vegas police responded to a shooting call in the 3300 block of East Lake Mead Boulevard. Arriving officers found Gonzaga-Juarez suffering from a gunshot wound.

He died later at University Medical Center. The coroner’s office said Monday that the man’s cause of death was a gunshot wound to the chest.

North Las Vegas police spokesman Aaron Patty said that Gonzaga-Juarez may have attacked a security guard, who then fired his weapon. As of Monday, no charges have been filed, and the security guard has not been arrested.

At this time, the homicide remains an ongoing investigation.

