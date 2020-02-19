Man killed during alleged drug deal in North Las Vegas identified

The Clark County coroner’s office on Wednesday identified the man fatally shot Sunday in North Las Vegas as 22-year-old Dre’Vaughn Dixion.

Rodrigo Chavez, left, and Blake Whittington (North Las Vegas Police Department)

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the 22-year-old who North Las Vegas police said was fatally shot during a drug deal on Sunday.

The victim was Dre’Vaughn Dixion of North Las Vegas, the coroner’s office said. Dixion’s death was ruled a homicide due to a gunshot wound to the chest.

Dixion was shot while meeting two other men on Sunday to buy marijuana in a residential area near Carey Avenue and Civic Center Drive, the North Las Vegas Police Department said in a statement on Tuesday. About 11 p.m. Sunday, an unidentified man drove Dixion to the North Vista Hospital, where they found officers who were at the hospital for an unrelated call.

The 22-year-old was pronounced dead at the hospital, police said.

Detectives believe that before the shooting, Dixion stole the marijuana from Rodrigo Chavez, 18, and Blake Whittington, 19. The two men then chased Dixion, shooting at him and hitting him at least once, police said.

Police arrested Chavez in North Las Vegas and booked him into the Las Vegas City Jail on Monday, jail records show. Whittington was booked into the jail on Tuesday after police located him in Henderson. They both remained in the jail on Wednesday.

Chavez and Whittington both face charges of murder with a deadly weapon, attempted murder with a deadly weapon, conspiracy to commit murder, discharging a gun from or within an occupied structure, and three counts of discharging a gun at or into an occupied structure, court records show.

Chavez is due to appear in court on Thursday, while Whittington is scheduled to appear Friday.

Further information about the arrests was not immediately available.

