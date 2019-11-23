Man killed during drug deal in Las Vegas, police say

According to Metropolitan Police Department homicide detectives, the shooting took place near the 8000 block of West Mesa Vista Avenue.

Las Vegas police are searching for a man they say shot and killed another man Friday evening during a drug deal just south of Spring Valley.

According to Metropolitan Police Department homicide detectives, the shooting took place near the 8000 block of West Mesa Vista Avenue. Officers arrived at 10:43 p.m. and found a man suffering from multiple gun shot wounds. He was rushed to University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The victim’s name was not available.

The suspect was described as a 6-foot-1-inch white or Hispanic man with a thin build and last seen driving a grey sedan.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact police at 702-828-3521, by email at homicide@lvmpd.com or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.