Man killed following fight in central Las Vegas

(Getty Images)

A man was fatally shot late Monday night in central Las Vegas.

Officers received a report of a shooting at 11:58 p.m. on the 1700 block of East Karen Avenue, near East Sahara Avenue and Maryland Parkway, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said two people were fighting inside an apartment when one of them pulled out a gun and opened fire. The shooter ran off, police said.

The man who was killed will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office after his family is notified.

Anyone with information may call Metro at 702-828-3521.

