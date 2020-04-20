Man killed, Henderson officer wounded in shooting

The Henderson Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting late Sunday that left a man dead and an officer recovering from a gunshot wound.

The Henderson Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting Sunday night that left an armed suspect dead and an officer recovering from a gunshot wound.

Henderson police said they responded to the 2200 block of Galindo Court, near Cadence Street and Reunion Drive, for a report of a domestic dispute. Henderson police Lt. Kirk Moore said officers encountered a man with a gun and he refused to comply.

“When officers arrived at the scene and contacted the male the male was verbally uncooperative,” Moore said during a media briefing. “At some point during that encounter the male produced a firearm resulting in an officer-involved shooting.”

Moore said “additional arriving officers provided immediate life-saving measures. However, the male succumbed to his injuries.”

