Homicides

Man killed in central Las Vegas drainage canal

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 21, 2023 - 9:39 am
 
A man was fatally shot in a drainage canal in central Las Vegas on Monday morning, police said.

The unidentified man was found at 2:40 a.m. Monday near Arville Street and West Harmon Avenue, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said the man lived in the canal, and he walked out and collapsed after he was shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Details on a suspect were not immediately be provided. Anyone with information may call Metro at 702-828-3521.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

