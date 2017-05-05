Man killed in central valley parking lot

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man found unresponsive in a central valley apartment parking lot died last week, Las Vegas police said.

On April 25, medical personnel responded to reports of an injured man from the 3700 block of Swenson Street, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

The man died two days later at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, police said.

He was 50-year-old Damon Wilson of Las Vegas, the Clark County coroner’s office said. He died of blunt force trauma to the head, and his manner of death has been ruled a homicide.

Metro said Wilson may have been involved in a fight with another person. As of Thursday, no arrests have been made in connection to the incident.

Metro encourages anyone with information about the incident to contact the Metro homicide section at 702-828-3521 or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

Contact Rachel Hershkovitz at rhershkovitz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @rzhershkovitz on Twitter.

3700 Swenson Street, Las Vegas, NV