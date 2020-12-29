Man killed in Christmas night shooting identified
Police were called to the Reno Villas apartments, 5055 Jeffreys St., at 10:30 p.m. Friday after ShotSpotter technology detected gunshots.
The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the man killed in a Christmas night shooting in the central valley.
David McMilliam, 45, died of a gunshot wound to the abdomen, and his death was ruled a homicide, the coroner’s office said.
Police were called to the Reno Villas apartments, 5055 Jeffreys St., at 10:30 p.m. Friday after ShotSpotter technology detected gunshots and multiple neighbors called to report a shooting. Police said they found a man in his 30s in the breezeway between apartments with a single gunshot wound.
McMilliam died at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center.
Anyone with information about the shooting may contact the Metropolitan Police Department at 702-828-3521.
Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.