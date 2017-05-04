Man killed in downtown Las Vegas hammer attack identified

Ronald Davis (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A man attacked two people with a hammer in downtown Las Vegas on April 28, killing one.

Police arrested Ronald Davis, 50, on Sunday in connection with the deadly beating, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

Two men had been resting on discarded furniture near 13th Street and Carson Avenue at about 8:15 p.m., Metro said.

According to arrest reports obtained by the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Davis approached the two men and demanded that they leave the area. Then, he struck both with a hammer multiple times.

Following the beating, the men walked to a nearby 7-Eleven convenience store to plead for help, the reports say. They were both hospitalized.

One man, 59-year-old Keith Ellison, died two days later at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, the Clark County coroner’s office said.

The other man sustained minor injuries and was discharged from University Medical Center the same night of the beating.

Davis was arrested after the incident and booked on two counts of attempted murder and two counts of battery with a deadly weapon. He also faces two domestic battery charges from a previous date.

He is being held at the Clark County Detention Center.

