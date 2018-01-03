Man killed in east Las Vegas drive-by shooting identified

The man who was shot to death in east Las Vegas on New Year’s Eve has been identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.
Las Vegas resident Richard Gaudio, 26, was gunned down Sunday night in a drive-by shooting on the 4800 block of Chantilly Avenue, near Charleston and Nellis boulevards.
The Metropolitan Police Department said Gaudio was setting off fireworks in his driveway when a car pulled up and someone inside fired six or seven shots at him. He later died at University Medical Center.
Police have so far made no arrests in the shooting.
