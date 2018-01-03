Man killed in east Las Vegas drive-by shooting identified

The man shot to death in east Las Vegas on New Year’s Eve has been identified by the Clark County coroner’s office as Las Vegas resident Richard Gaudio.

Las Vegas police investigate the scene in the 4800 block of Chantilly Avenue, near Charleston and Nellis boulevards where a man died in a drive-by shooting. It was the 169th homicide investigated by Las Vegas police for the year, surpassing 2016's record-breaking 168 homicides. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

The man who was shot to death in east Las Vegas on New Year’s Eve has been identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Las Vegas resident Richard Gaudio, 26, was gunned down Sunday night in a drive-by shooting on the 4800 block of Chantilly Avenue, near Charleston and Nellis boulevards.

The Metropolitan Police Department said Gaudio was setting off fireworks in his driveway when a car pulled up and someone inside fired six or seven shots at him. He later died at University Medical Center.

Police have so far made no arrests in the shooting.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.