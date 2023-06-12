79°F
Homicides

Man killed in Excalibur hotel room

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 12, 2023 - 9:33 am
 
Updated June 13, 2023 - 9:59 am
The Las Vegas Strip is seen in an aerial photo taken Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019. (L.E. Baskow/Las ...
The Las Vegas Strip is seen in an aerial photo taken Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

A man was shot and killed inside an Excalibur hotel room Sunday, authorities said.

Police found the man dead inside a room in the 3800 block of Las Vegas Boulevard South early Sunday afternoon, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.

The man was in a fight with another man when he was shot, police said.

The Clark County coroner’s office said Martel Merrill, 35, died in room 8204 of the Excalibur, 3850 Las Vegas Boulevard South, from a gunshot wound through the arm and chest.

Officers arrested Christopher Mason, 40, on Monday in connection with the killing. It was not immediately clear how Mason was tied to the killing.

The department’s release was titled “Man Shoots Friend During Altercation,” but police released no further details about the killing.

