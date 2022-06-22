Man killed in Fremont Street shooting called ‘loving son, brother’

“He was a young, loving son, brother, uncle and cousin that literally had his whole life ahead of him,” a GoFundMe page stated.

The Fremont Street Experience at Fremont Street and Casino Center Boulevard, where police say one person died during a shooting early Sunday morning, on Sunday, June 19, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police said no arrests have been made in connection with an early Sunday shooting at a downtown Las Vegas tourist attraction that left a California man dead and a bystander wounded.

Las Vegas police also said on Tuesday that “no investigative updates” were available. Meanwhile, videos have surfaced online that appear to show the shooting and its aftermath.

The Clark County coroner’s office and a GoFundMe campaign identified the victim as Raymond Renova, 23.

“He was a young, loving son, brother, uncle and cousin that literally had his whole life ahead of him before it was tragically cut short due to gun violence,” the GoFundMe page stated. “His murder was senseless and has left our family, in a lifelong cycle of pain.”

Attempts to reach Renova’s family have been unsuccessful. The fundraising campaign was organized by his father, who shared names with him.

Police said the shooting broke out at about 2:10 a.m. Sunday during a quarrel among of group of people at the Fremont Street Experience, a corridor of resorts under a large-screen canopy where tourists gather to share drinks and enjoy live music.

Renova, who police said was involved in the fracas, was shot multiple times, and police said a bystander also was struck. Both victims were taken to University Medical Center, where Renova was pronounced dead. Police said the other person was expected to recover.

A GoFundMe spokesperson, Nicole Santos, said the fundraiser had been verified. A spokesperson for the Fremont Street Experience could not be reached for comment.

Videos from multiple angles have surfaced online that appear to show a brawl at the attraction.

In one, credited to “SinCity Family,” a YouTube channel in which the two hosts livestream nightlife from the Strip and downtown, shows a ruckus erupting.

A man is seen pointing his finger before the camera pans, capturing a group of people running out of a casino. The video shows people punching and kicking before the camera pans away, and a staccato of six pops is heard off screen.

SinCity Family did not respond to an email sent Tuesday.

Another video shows a bloodied man on the ground while another man performs CPR on him.

Renova’s father wrote on the GoFundMe page that the family was raising money to repatriate his son’s body to California, and for the burial.

“Anything would help our family in this dire time that none of us was prepared for,” Raymond Renova Sr. wrote.

This was the 84th homicide in Clark County this year, according to records maintained by the Las Vegas Review-Journal. Since the Fremont Street shooting, the Metropolitan Police Department has launched at least two additional investigations involving three homicides.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com. Follow @rickytwrites on Twitter.