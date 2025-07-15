Man killed in garage in southwest Las Vegas Valley shooting ID’d

A 22-year-old man who was fatally shot last week in the southwest Las Vegas Valley was identified on Monday.

Man admits to 2003 Henderson cold-case murder after DNA linked him to crime scene

A 22-year-old man who was fatally shot last week in the southwest Las Vegas Valley was identified on Monday.

Michael Simmons Jr. was shot and killed early on July 9 in the 6000 block of Coja Street, near the intersection of Patrick Lane and Cimarron Road, the Clark County coroner’s office confirmed. Simmons died of multiple gunshot wounds and his death was ruled a homicide, according to the coroner’s office.

Las Vegas police last week said they received several calls shortly after 12:38 a.m. in reference to a person shot in a garage at a nearby residence. Arriving officers found a man with multiple gunshot wounds, later identified as Simmons, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, a white Dodge Charger with a black front bumper was seen circling the neighborhood multiple times before the shooting. At a briefing Thursday, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Steven Riback said the vehicle then stopped in front of a residence and several subjects exited the vehicle.

More than 30 rounds were fired during the incident, Riback said, adding that only one individual was shot. The vehicle then left the area, police said.

As of Monday, a GoFundMe digital fundraiser seeking to raise funeral expenses and other funding to support Simmons’ daughter had raised nearly $4,100 of its stated $8,000 goal. The organizer, Kentrell Simmons, could not immediately be reached for comment.

Kentrell Simmons wrote on the fundraiser that his older brother Michael Simmons was a “caring soul with a big heart, always putting others before himself,” and was described a devoted father to a young daughter. Michael Simmons was also a licensed barber who would offer his services for free to parents in need, according to the post.

The GoFundMe notes a memorial service is scheduled for Aug. 12.

“This sudden loss has left a huge void in our family, and we are humbly asking for support,” Kentrell Simmons wrote.

Contact Casey Harrison at charrison@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Casey_Harrison1 on X or @casey-harrison.bsky.social on Bluesky.