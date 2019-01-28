Man killed in gunfire exchange with Las Vegas police ID’d

Isai Rodriguez, 33, died of multiple gunshot wounds at the scene of Thursday’s shooing at a residence on the 400 block of Macbrey Drive. His death was ruled a homicide.

Emergency vehicles respond to a shooting near Hidden Palms Parkway and East Pebble Road in Las Vegas on Jan. 24, 2019. (Katelyn Newberg/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a man who was fatally shot by Las Vegas police on Thursday after exchanging gunfire with officers.

Isai Rodriguez, 33, died at the scene of multiple gunshot wounds. His death was ruled a homicide.

The shooting happened around 9 p.m. at a home on the 400 block of Macbrey Drive after the man barricaded himself inside, according to previous reports. Detectives were attempting to arrest Rodriguez, who had “multiple violent felony warrants,” before the barricade. He was inside the home for about 4 1/2 hours before he shot at officers.

“Officers returned fire after the suspect began to fire on them,” Metropolitan Police Department Capt. Jaime Prosser said at the time.

This is the first Metro officer-involved shooting this year, according to Las Vegas Review-Journal records.