Man killed in Las Vegas Sunday by gunshot to the head identified

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 15, 2020 - 11:56 am
 
Metropolitan police investigate a homicide in the 4700 block of Deckow Lane on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Metropolitan police investigate a homicide in the 4700 block of Deckow Lane on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a man shot and killed Sunday morning in the central Las Vegas Valley.

The victim was 32-year-old Jacqwan Rankin, the coroner’s office said. He was found dead after police were called to a shooting about 10:30 a.m. at an apartment on the 4700 block of Deckow Lane, near Tropicana Avenue and Koval Lane, Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said Tuesday.

Rankin died at the scene from a gunshot wound of the head, and his death was ruled a homicide, the coroner’s office said.

The suspected shooter, a man believed to be in his early 30s, was last seen running west from the apartment.

The two men were friends, and the suspect invited Rankin over to the apartment before an “altercation” erupted before the shooting, Spencer said.

Police have not made any arrests, Spencer said. The suspect was recently released from prison in California and was living with his mother at the apartment where Rankin was killed, he said.

Further information was not immediately available.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

