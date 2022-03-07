Man killed in mass shooting near UNLV identified

A man slain in a shootout last week, which also wounded six others at an extended-stay hotel, was identified Monday.

Las Vegas police investigate a shooting in the 4000 block of University Center Drive in central Las Vegas on Friday, March 4, 2022. (Glenn Puit/Las Vega Review-Journal)

Marquis Lamar Johnson, a 28-year-old Las Vegas resident, died from a gunshot wound to the chest, the Clark County coroner’s office said.

The Metropolitan Police Department said the gunfire stemmed from a quarrel among neighbors at the Siegel Suites in the 4000 block of South University Center Drive, near UNLV.

Police were summoned about 11:30 p.m. Thursday.

Johnson died at University Medical Center, while police said six other shooting victims self-transported to a nearby hospital.

Police did not provide information on the extent of the survivors’ injuries.

Police said they were searching for at least one shooter.

Additional information was not immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro at 702-828-3521 or homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppesrofnv.com.

