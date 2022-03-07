59°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Homicides

Man killed in mass shooting near UNLV identified

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 7, 2022 - 3:16 pm
 
Updated March 7, 2022 - 3:22 pm
Las Vegas police investigate a shooting in the 4000 block of University Center Drive in central ...
Las Vegas police investigate a shooting in the 4000 block of University Center Drive in central Las Vegas on Friday, March 4, 2022. (Glenn Puit/Las Vega Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police investigate a shooting in the 4000 block of University Center Drive in central ...
Las Vegas police investigate a shooting in the 4000 block of University Center Drive in central Las Vegas on Friday, March 4, 2022. (Glenn Puit/Las Vega Review-Journal)

A man slain in a shootout last week, which also wounded six others at an extended-stay hotel, was identified Monday.

Marquis Lamar Johnson, a 28-year-old Las Vegas resident, died from a gunshot wound to the chest, the Clark County coroner’s office said.

The Metropolitan Police Department said the gunfire stemmed from a quarrel among neighbors at the Siegel Suites in the 4000 block of South University Center Drive, near UNLV.

Police were summoned about 11:30 p.m. Thursday.

Johnson died at University Medical Center, while police said six other shooting victims self-transported to a nearby hospital.

Police did not provide information on the extent of the survivors’ injuries.

Police said they were searching for at least one shooter.

Additional information was not immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro at 702-828-3521 or homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppesrofnv.com.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter @rickytwrites.

MOST READ
1
Attorney shot by FBI agents after pointing gun; faces assault charges
Attorney shot by FBI agents after pointing gun; faces assault charges
2
Combine offers clues on how differently Raiders will be run
Combine offers clues on how differently Raiders will be run
3
Manager accused of stealing over $100K from Strip restaurant
Manager accused of stealing over $100K from Strip restaurant
4
No stopping: Las Vegas gas prices rise nearly 25 cents since Friday
No stopping: Las Vegas gas prices rise nearly 25 cents since Friday
5
Two top LV Fire chiefs retired in a week, internal strife investigated
Two top LV Fire chiefs retired in a week, internal strife investigated
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Wilber Ernesto Martinez Guzman enters the courtroom in Washoe County District Court in Reno on ...
Man sentenced to life without parole for murder of elderly Reno couple
The Associated Press

A Salvadoran immigrant has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for the murders of two of the four northern Nevadans he admitted killing as part of a plea deal that spared him from a death penalty trial.