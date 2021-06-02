99°F
Homicides

Man killed in North Las Vegas shooting identified

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 2, 2021 - 12:23 pm
 
Clark County coroner's office (Las Vegas Review-Journal, file)

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a North Las Vegas man who was shot and killed on Sunday afternoon.

He was 30-year-old Angel Rodriguez, the coroner’s office said. His death was ruled a homicide.

Police were called about 2:10 p.m. Sunday to East Lake Mead Boulevard and North Webster Street, where they found Rodriguez shot, the North Las Vegas Police Department has said. Rodriguez died at the scene.

Detectives do not consider the shooting to be a random act of violence, but the department had not released any additional information on the case as of Wednesday morning.

Anyone with information about Rodriguez’s death can contact North Las Vegas police at 702-633-9111. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

