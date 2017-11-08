Man killed in North Las Vegas shooting is identified

A 24-year-old man killed Friday in a North Las Vegas shooting has been identified.

Mauricio Miranda (North Las Vegas Police Department)

Daniel Arreola of North Las Vegas died of a gunshot wound to the abdomen, and his death was ruled a homicide, Clark County spokesman Dan Kulin said.

Mauricio Miranda, 22, is being held at Clark County Detention Center on $1 million bail in Arreola’s death. Jail records show he faces one count of murder with a deadly weapon.

Police said the 11:30 p.m. shooting on Friday was first reported as accidental, but homicide detectives later determined the shooting was a homicide.

When North Las Vegas Police Department officers arrived on the 3700 block of Reseda Circle, near Pecos Road and Las Vegas Boulevard, they found Arreola outside a home, suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach.

He died just before midnight at University Medical Center’s trauma unit, police spokesman Eric Leavitt said.

No other details were immediately available, but police said Arreola had been with Miranda just before the shooting.

His death marks the 214th homicide in Clark County this year and the 19th investigated by North Las Vegas police.

