Man killed in quarrel over stolen vehicle ID’d

The Clark County coroner’s office identified a man who was shot and killed Thursday in an east Las Vegas apartment complex.

Christopher Hall (Metropolitan Police Department)

The Clark County coroner’s office on Tuesday identified a 28-year-old man who was shot and killed last week in an east Las Vegas apartment complex.

Police responded to the shooting at about 7:45 p.m. Thursday on the 1200 block of Tree Line Drive, near Charleston Boulevard west of Hollywood Boulevard.

The shooting victim, identified by the coroner’s office as Rodrigo Maya Blanco, was standing next to a stolen vehicle when two people “confronted him” about it, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Maya Blanco, who had gotten into a second vehicle, was trying to leave when he was shot, police said. He died at the scene.

Police identified the shooter as 51-year-old Christopher Hall, but did not provide additional details of his arrest.

Hall was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on a count of murder.

Records show he is due in court Wednesday.

