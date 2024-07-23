Man killed in shooting at southwest Las Vegas apartment complex

Police said the incident happened at an apartment complex on the 8900 block of West Warm Springs Avenue west of Durango Road.

Police tape blocks the leasing office at The Clubs at Rhodes Ranch, Tuesday, July 23, 2024, in Las Vegas. The Metro Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred earlier in the day at approximately 1:01 p.m. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Clubs at Rhodes Ranch, Tuesday, July 23, 2024, in Las Vegas. The Metro Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred earlier in the day at approximately 1:01 p.m. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police investigated a homicide at an apartment complex on the southwest side of the Las Vegas Valley on Tuesday, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Officers responded to a report of a man who was shot inside The Clubs At Rhode Ranch apartment complex on the 8900 block of West Warm Springs Avenue at around 1 p.m., police said.

When officers arrived on scene and entered through the complex’s gates, they were “flagged down by numerous citizens directing them to the area near a trash dumpster enclosure,” said Metro Homicide Lieutenant Jason Johansson.

Officers then found a man in his 20s who was shot and lying on the ground. Based on their investigation so far, Metro said that the man had lived at the apartment complex with his girlfriend for a couple of months.

Medical aid was called to the complex and officers provided treatment until help arrived, but the man was pronounced dead on the scene, Metro said.

Right before the victim was shot, it looked like he was about to leave the complex in his vehicle, Johansson said. Two unknown subjects approached him, shot him and got into a vehicle and fled.

“Based on the evidence at the scene of the shooting, it does not appear this is random,” Johansson said. “It does appear that this is a very, very specific shooting at this specific victim.” He added that at this point it’s not known what the relationship was between the subjects and the victim.

The shooting happened inside the apartment complex’s gates, Johansson said. “Gated neighborhoods are great,” he said. “They secure access to a point. But people can still piggyback with somebody in through a gate, as with any gated complex.”

Johansson said that The Clubs At Rhode Ranch is being extremely cooperative and that there are surveillance cameras inside the complex.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to reach out to the LVMPD Homicide Section or to Crime Stoppers of Nevada to remain anonymous.

Contact Estelle Atkinson at eatkinson@reviewjournal.com.