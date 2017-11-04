Man killed in shooting outside Bakersfield casino

A man was killed and another was detained after a shooting Friday evening outside the Golden West Casino in Bakersfield, deputies said.

Golden West Casino in Bakersfield, Calif. is seen in a screenshot. (Google)

A man was killed and another was detained after a shooting Friday evening outside a central California casino, deputies said.

Kern County Sheriff’s Department deputies in Bakersfield, California, responded about 5:30 p.m. to Golden West Casino, 1001 S. Union St., according to the department.

Spokesman Lt. Ian Chandler said deputies found a man shot dead outside the main entrance to the casino. They located a second man with a gunshot wound at a nearby market, and Chandler said the department identified him as a person of interest in the shooting.

Chandler said the casino was secured, and there was no active threat to the community.

There were more than 100 people inside the casino at the time of the shooting, Chandler said, adding none of them were shot but some were injured running or seeking shelter.

Circumstances and a motive for the shooting weren’t clear Friday evening, he said.

Deputies are investigating the shooting.

