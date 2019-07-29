Man killed in shootout at central Las Vegas apartments ID’d

A man killed in a shootout Thursday at a central valley apartment complex, where two shootings had occurred in less than six hours, was a 19-year-old Las Vegas resident

Just after 10:25 p.m. Thursday, while Metropolitan Police Department officers were still investigating the earlier shooting at the Sundance Village Apartments, gunfire erupted on the other side of the complex.

But by the time officers had gotten to the opposite end of the complex, 6500 W. Charleston Blvd., the shooter was gone and Jaejuan Williams was lying in the parking lot suffering from what appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed to University Medical Center but was pronounced dead from a gunshot wound to his head shortly after 1:40 a.m. Friday, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

Investigators have determined that Williams was likely chased through the parking lot by another man while the two were shooting at each other.

As of Monday, jail records indicate that an arrest had not been made in Williams’ killing. A motive also remained unclear.

About fire hours prior to the shootout, officers were flagged down by a person who had been shot multiple times at the complex, Metro Lt. Adrian Beas said at the time.

That victim was taken to a hospital in serious condition.

A request for updated information from Metro wasn’t immediately returned Monday, but on Friday, the department had said its homicide unit was exploring the possibility that the shootings may have been related.

Anyone with information on either of the shootings may call Metro’s homicide section at 702-828-3521, or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.