Man killed in southeast Las Vegas shooting
The shooting occurred shortly after 7 p.m. in the 4300 block of Boulder Highway near Desert Inn Road.
Las Vegas police detectives are investigating a homicide in the southeast valley on Monday night.
The shooting occurred shortly after 7 p.m. in the 4300 block of Boulder Highway near Desert Inn Road, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.
A man was taken to a hospital and later died.
There was no information available about the suspect who is at large, police said.
