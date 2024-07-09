Man killed in southeast Las Vegas shooting

The shooting occurred shortly after 7 p.m. in the 4300 block of Boulder Highway near Desert Inn Road.

Las Vegas police detectives are investigating a homicide in the southeast valley on Monday night.

The shooting occurred shortly after 7 p.m. in the 4300 block of Boulder Highway near Desert Inn Road, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

A man was taken to a hospital and later died.

There was no information available about the suspect who is at large, police said.

