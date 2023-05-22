74°F
Homicides

Man killed in southwest shooting identified

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 22, 2023 - 9:13 am
 
Clark County coroner’s office (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a 26-year-old man who was fatally shot last week.

Ivan Trejo died Wednesday from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the coroner’s office.

The Las Vegas resident was one of three people shot around 4:30 a.m. that day on the 4400 block of Libby Drive, near West Harmon Avenue and South Torrey Pines Drive, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Trejo died in a hallway at the scene, the coroner’s office said.

Police did not provide details on a suspected shooter or the condition of the other two people, who were both taken to University Medical Center trauma center.

No arrests had been made as of Monday.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

