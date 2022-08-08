Man killed in street during argument ID’d by coroner

A man who was fatally shot on Thursday has been identified as Ziwen Song, 30.

A man who was fatally shot during an argument in Las Vegas has been identified as Ziwen Song, 30.

Las Vegas police Lt. Jason Johansson said Song was killed at 5:36 a.m. Thursday on the 600 block of Yale Street, near the intersection of Washington Avenue and Decatur Boulevard.

Song was visiting a residence on Yale, standing in the street in front of the home, when a man approached and started to argue with Song before fatally shooting him, police said.

Although police said Song was shot, the Clark County coroner’s office said Monday an investigation into a cause and manner of death for Song is pending. Authorities have not identified a place of residence for Song.

Police said shortly after the shooting that they had taken a person into custody near the scene. It was not immediately clear on Monday morning, however, if anyone had been arrested or charged in the case.

