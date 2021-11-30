Man killed in Summerlin restaurant had role in girl’s 2009 shooting death

A man shot to death in a Summerlin restaurant on Nov. 23 previously served time in prison for his role in the 2009 shooting death of a 9-year-old girl in North Las Vegas.

Marcus Larry

Teriyaki Madness, 10300 W. Charleston Blvd., was the site of a brazen killing at the restaurant on Nov. 23. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Clark County coroner’s office identified the man killed as Marcus Larry, 39.

Las Vegas police said Larry was in the Teriyaki Madness restaurant at 10300 W. Charleston Blvd., near Town Center Drive, when a gunman walked in and opened fire at 7:49 p.m.

Larry died at the scene. An employee at the business, a 48-year-old woman, was struck by gunfire but survived.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal has confirmed that Larry pleaded guilty in 2013 to conspiracy to commit murder and attempted murder in the June 12, 2009, death of Savannah Bullins, 9. Larry entered a type of guilty plea that required him to admit only that prosecutors could prove their case.

Police said at the time that they believed Bullins’ father was the target of a shooting that killed the child at a two-story apartment complex on 2112 Sun Ave., near Civic Center Drive and Cheyenne Avenue.

A criminal complaint filed at the time contended that Larry was associated with the gang the Hoodsmen Bloods.

Larry was sentenced in District Court to three to 10 years in the Nevada Department of Corrections. His exact release date was unknown, but prison records now describe his sentences as either discharged or inactive.

Police have released little information on the Summerlin homicide investigation. Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said Tuesday the investigation is ongoing, but he did not provide further details.

The coroner’s office said Larry died from multiple gunshot wounds, and his death has been deemed a homicide. The coroner’s office was unable to identify a place of residence for Larry.

Police said the gunman was a thin man wearing dark clothing and a baseball cap who fled the area immediately after the shooting. Police previously said Larry was 40, but the coroner’s office said on Tuesday that he was 39.

