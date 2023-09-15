Man killed outside Las Vegas apartment

A man was killed early Friday morning in the parking lot of his apartment complex north of downtown Las Vegas.

Crime scene investigators for the Metropolitan Police Department investigate a homicide Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, on the 1600 block of Searles Avenue in Las Vegas. (Sabrina Schnur/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jason Johansson said the man stepped outside his apartment on the 1600 block of Searles Avenue, near North Bruce Street, around 12:15 a.m.

“Shortly after stepping outside, several people said they heard gunshots, came outside and located the male shot in the parking lot,” Johansson said. “That’s when they called 911.”

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Johansson said detectives are still looking for the suspect. Witnesses reported seeing a man in dark clothing leaving the scene.

The apartment complex includes more than a dozen buildings connected by a courtyard and four small parking lots that hold no more than 20 cars each. The parking lot where the shooting happened is next to 1600 Searles Avenue, which was blocked off by yellow tape Friday morning.

As the sun came up, officers wandered through the courtyard of the complex speaking to neighbors and looking for witnesses. Teens curiously looked at the crime scene tape while walking to nearby Rancho High School, where classes started at 7 a.m.

