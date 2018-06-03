Man killed, teen wounded in shooting on Las Vegas street

A man was killed and a 17-year-old boy was injured in a drive-by shooting outside a house party early Sunday in the western Las Vegas Valley.

A man was killed and a teen injured in a drive-by shooting near Novelty Street and Spring Blush Avenue in western Las Vegas, early Sunday, June 3, 2018. (Google Street View)

A man was killed and a 17-year-old boy was injured in a drive-by shooting outside a house party early Sunday in the western Las Vegas Valley.

Shots were fired just after 1 a.m. in the neighborhood near South Fort Apache Road and Patrick Lane. Down the street, a house party on the 6100 block of Novelty Street had just been shut down by Las Vegas police.

As the man and teen were walking toward the party with several other people, two men getting into an SUV told the group that party was over. Police determined that the group was standing on the corner of Spring Blush Avenue and Novelty Street, talking with the two men about going to another party, when a black sedan drove by. The car turned around and as it passed the group a second time, police said, a person inside the car opened fire, hitting the man and teen, before speedingoff.

The two were taken to University Medical Center, where the man died.

The motive remained unclear Sunday morning, and no arrests have been made.

Police said the group standing on the cornerran when the shots were fired, and some of the witnesses left before officers arrived.

The Metropolitan Police Department asks that anyone who may have been in the area during the shooting but left before police arrived to contact the department’s homicide section with any information at 702-828-3521, or to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555. Anyone with surveillance video in the neighborhood may also contact Metro.

The man who was killed will be identified by the Clark County coroner once his family has been notified. According to records maintained by the Las Vegas Review-Journal, it was the 77th homicide investigated by Metro this year and the 56th killing as a result of gun violence.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.

6100 block of Novelty Street, las vegas, nv