Homicides

Man killed, woman wounded in North Las Vegas shooting

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 22, 2023 - 9:12 am
 
A man was killed and a woman was wounded after a shooting Wednesday night outside a North Las Vegas apartment complex.

Police responded to a report of a shooting around 10:45 p.m. on the 3200 block of Fountain Falls Way, near West Cheyenne Avenue and Simpson Street, according to a release from the North Las Vegas Police Department.

Officers found a man believed to be in his late 40s suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, and a woman, believed to be in her early 30s, suffering from a grazing gunshot wound that was not life-threatening.

Both were taken to University Medical Center, where the man later was pronounced dead on Thursday morning.

He is expected to be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Anyone who may have information is urged to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

