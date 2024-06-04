101°F
Man on death row for 2010 shooting death of Las Vegas girl dies in prison

Norman Belcher in 2011, left, and his most recent mugshot for the Nevada Department of Correcti ...
Norman Belcher in 2011, left, and his most recent mugshot for the Nevada Department of Corrections. Belcher, on death row for the 2010 shooting death of a 15-year-old girl, died Thursday, May 30, 2024, at Ely State Prison. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file/NDOC)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 4, 2024 - 3:10 pm
 

A man sent to death row nearly eight years ago for the shooting death of a 15-year-old girl inside her Las Vegas home has died.

Norman Belcher, 49, was pronounced dead on Thursday at Ely State Prison, according to a Nevada Department of Corrections release.

Belcher was convicted of first-degree murder for shooting and killing 15-year-old Alexus Postorino in December 2010. Prosecutors said Belcher shot Alexus, the daughter of a man he thought shut him out of an illicit drug trade, four times at close range while she was in her father’s bedroom.

Belcher had requested the death penalty. He said at the time that he preferred a solitary life on death row to being housed with other inmates in the general population of a prison.

Belcher also had been convicted of attempted murder, battery with use of deadly weapon causing substantial bodily harm and a deadly weapon enhancement in the shooting of Nicholas Brabham, who was at the residence.

An autopsy was requested, and his next-of-kin was notified, NDOC said.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

