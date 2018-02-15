Man on FBI most-wanted list arrested in ‘08 Las Vegas slaying

A man on the FBI’s most wanted list in a 2008 Las Vegas homicide was captured in Mexico on Wednesday night, federal officials announced.

Jesus Roberto Munguia (FBI)

The Mexican Navy arrested Jesus Roberto Munguia late Wednesday and sent him to Los Angeles, the FBI said in a news release.

Munguia was placed on the Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list in November for his suspected role in the killing of his wife, Sherryl Sacueza.

Munguia called Sacueza on July 1, 2008, and lured her to her home where he was waiting, officials said. After an argument, Munguia forced her in a car and took her away, officials said.

Her body was found the next afternoon in the backseat of her car that was parked her driveway. Officials said she was beaten while tied up.

