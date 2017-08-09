Man planned stabbing death of woman in northwest Las Vegas home

An 18-year-old man arrested in connection with the deadly stabbing of a woman inside a northwest Las Vegas home told Las Vegas police he planned the attack, arrest documents show.

Steven Olsen, 18 (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Steven Olsen told police he met 45-year-old Lizzette Schley online, and they hung out together on several occasions, the Metropolitan Police Department report said. After a few months, Olsen decided that he did not want to date Schley anymore because of their age gap.

Olsen said Schley reached out to him to meet up on the morning of July 9 at her house in the 1700 block of Rockcrest Drive for breakfast and to reconnect, the report said.

Instead, he planned to rob and kill Schley, Olsen told police in the report.

When he arrived at her house, he excused himself to go the bathroom, where he put on latex gloves and additional clothing, the report said.

Olsen said he then called Schley over to the bathroom and attacked her with a bowie knife, stabbing her multiple times across her body, the report said.

Police responded about 9 a.m. to reports of a woman screaming and struggling inside her home to find Schley dead at the scene.

Olsen fled the home before arriving officers and hid the knife in the backyard, he said to police.

Jail records indicate Olsen was booked July 27 into Clark County Detention Center on a charge of a murder with a deadly weapon without bail.

