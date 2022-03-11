Man ‘playing’ with gun in northwest Las Vegas shoots, kills 1

At around 7 p.m., Las Vegas police received a call from two of the four people in an apartment in the 9300 block of Gilcrease Avenue, near Grand Teton Drive and Hualapai Way.

A man in his late 20s was fatally shot in a northwest Las Vegas apartment Thursday night after another man was “playing” with a handgun and it went off, police said.

At around 7 p.m., Las Vegas police received a call from two of the four people in an apartment in the 9300 block of Gilcrease Avenue, near Grand Teton Drive and Hualapai Way. The man who fired the shot was one of the people to call 911. The man shot was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ray Spencer.

He said four men were socializing in the apartment when one man in his late 20s picked up a handgun and started playing with it.

“While he was playing with the handgun the handgun went off and shot the victim,” Spencer said.

He said all four men are in their late 20s and that the victim was struck one time.

“We’re still in the process of obtaining a search warrant to validate some of the details that have been provided to us in the early part of the investigation,” Spencer said.

All of the people involved were being interviewed by police, but Spencer said it was too early to say whether anyone would face charges.

“Any gun that you are holding is potentially a loaded weapon,” Spencer said. “Especially when you’re playing with a handgun in a setting like this. This is a tragic outcome to a situation that is completely avoidable.”

