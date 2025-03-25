Man pleads guilty in killing of Las Vegas couple; bodies found in storage unit

After the mummified remains of Joaquin and Eleanor Sierra were discovered, Robert Dunn was accused of killing the couple in 2003.

A man who killed an elderly couple and stashed their bodies in a storage unit has pleaded guilty to two counts of murder.

After the mummified remains of Joaquin and Eleanor Sierra were discovered in trash bins in a storage unit in 2014, Robert Dunn, 62, was accused of killing the couple in 2003, then collecting their Social Security benefits and using checks he stole from them to pay for the cost of storing their remains.

Dunn pleaded guilty to counts of murder, robbery and theft Wednesday under the Alford decision, meaning he admitted only that prosecutors had enough evidence to convict him.

In exchange, prosecutors agreed that Dunn, who previously faced the death penalty, will serve a total sentence of not more than 24 years to life in prison, according to court records.

The Sierras’ bodies had puncture wounds and identical amounts of sedatives, according to grand jury testimony.

Dunn’s trial had been scheduled to start April 7. His sentencing is set for April 29.

