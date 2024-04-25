Man pleads guilty to murder in 2-year-old boy’s death

Terrell Rhodes pleaded guilty in a Las Vegas court to killing his girlfriend’s 2-year-old son, Amari Nicholson, in 2021.

Terrell Rhodes, accused of killing his girlfriend’s 2-year-old son Amari Nicholson, is escorted into court for his initial arraignment at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas on June 2, 2021. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

A 30-year-old man has pleaded guilty to murder and assaulting a police officer, admitted he killed his girlfriend’s 2-year-old son in 2021 and later grabbed a detective’s gun.

Terrell Rhodes initially told police that 2-year-old Amari Nicholson had been kidnapped, prompting a weeklong community-wide search for the boy before his body was found in a nearby apartment complex. Amari had vanished on May 5, 2021, from an Emerald Suites apartment complex, where he lived with Rhodes and his mother, Taylor Nicholson.

Rhodes pleaded guilty on Thursday to first-degree murder and assault against a protected person. Attorneys negotiated that Rhodes will serve a sentence of 20 years to life in prison.

“I do intend to go along with the negotiations,” District Judge Jacqueline Bluth said Thursday.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240.