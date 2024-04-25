Man pleads guilty to murder in 2-year-old Las Vegas boy’s death

Attorney says ‘no proof’ Tupac murder suspect was in Vegas at time of killing

Terrell Rhodes, accused of killing his girlfriend’s 2-year-old son Amari Nicholson, is escorted into court for his initial arraignment at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas on June 2, 2021. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

A 30-year-old man pleaded guilty Thursday to murder and assaulting a police officer, admitting he killed his girlfriend’s 2-year-old son in 2021 and later grabbed a detective’s gun.

Terrell Rhodes initially told police that 2-year-old Amari Nicholson had been kidnapped, prompting a weeklong community-wide search for the boy before his body was found in a nearby apartment complex.

Amari had vanished on May 5, 2021, from an Emerald Suites apartment complex, where he lived with Rhodes and his mother, Taylor Nicholson.

A grand jury indicted Rhodes in May 2021 on charges of murder, two counts of attempted murder, four counts of assaulting a police officer with a deadly weapon and four counts of resisting a police officer with a deadly weapon.

Rhodes pleaded guilty on Thursday to first-degree murder and assault against a protected person with a deadly weapon. Attorneys negotiated a deal that requires Rhodes to serve a sentence of 20 years to life in prison for the murder charge.

“I do intend to go along with the negotiations,” District Judge Jacqueline Bluth said Thursday.

According to a police report, Rhodes confessed to hitting Amari several times after the young boy wet himself. After confessing, Rhodes was put in an interview room at the Metropolitan Police Department headquarters, where he lunged at a detective and grabbed her gun.

He also drew detectives a map to the location where he hid Amari’s body, a few hundred yards from the Emerald Suites apartment complex near Paradise Road and Twain Avenue. Amari’s body was found May 12 underneath a wall near an asphalt overhang in the parking lot of the nearby Siegel Suites and McDonald’s.

Rhodes has remained in custody since his arrest. He stood next to his defense attorney, Robert Langford, during Thursday’s court appearance and quietly answered “yes ma’am,” when the judge asked if he understood the guilty plea.

Langford said his client is “extremely remorseful,” and that the guilty plea “saves everybody from having to go through the second heartbreak of a trial.”

Rhodes could be sentenced to between one and six years for the assault charge. Attorneys will have the right to argue whether his sentence for the second charge will be served at the same time, or consecutive, to the murder sentence.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for July 30.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240.