Man pleads not guilty in 2007 shooting death of Las Vegas teenager

A man accused of shooting a Las Vegas teenager to death in 2007 pleaded not guilty to murder and robbery charges on Wednesday.

Jarrell Washington (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Cory Iascone was gunned down in 2007 in a northwest valley neighborhood. His case had gone cold until police arrested a suspect in June 2019. (Ashley MacClatchey)

Jarrell Washington, 30, was arrested on a warrant June 7 in connection with the death of 18-year-old Cory Bernard Iascone, who died of a gunshot wound to the head Aug. 19, 2007.

Metropolitan Police Department cold case detectives connected Washington to the shooting after a .25-caliber automatic handgun was recovered by department search and rescue divers while searching the south end of Lake Lindsey in the Desert Shores subdivision in the northwest valley on Dec. 1, according to an arrest warrant.

Detectives learned March 6 that ballistics testing matched the bullet that killed Iascone to the recovered gun, the warrant said.

The search of the lake came after a confidential informant told police in August 2018 that he was “very good friends” with Washington, who had told him he had robbed and shot someone and then tossed the gun into a lake, the warrant said.

The informant also helped police identify the lake, which was within a mile of where police found Iascone sitting behind the steering wheel of his car in the middle of the westbound lane of Point Conception Drive, east of Rampart Drive, with a gunshot wound to the head.

Iascone talked to someone over the phone about a possible marijuana sale that day, detectives learned, and drove himself and a friend to pick up a thin, young man from a house, according to the warrant. Iascone addressed the man as “Jarrell” and he stayed with Iascone and his friend as they made sales at two spots and stopped at a convenience store, the warrant said.

Jarrell was in the backseat behind Iascone when Iascone dropped off his friend at home about 4 p.m., the last time he was seen alive.

Police determined Iascone and a phone number registered to Washington exchanged five calls and a voicemail on Aug. 19, with the last exchange about 90 minutes before his death, the warrant said.

Washington, who is being held without bail, is scheduled to appear in court next on Aug. 1, when a trial date will be set, according to court records.

