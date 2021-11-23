Man robbed twice after winning $4K jackpot, fatally shot in 2nd

A man who was shot to death near UNLV on Nov. 9 had won a $4,000 jackpot two days earlier, after which he was targeted in two armed robberies, police said.

Jeremiyah Hines (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A man who was shot to death near UNLV on Nov. 9 had won a $4,000 jackpot two days earlier, after which he was targeted in two armed robberies, police said.

A Las Vegas police arrest report stemming from the slaying of Christopher Masters, 48, says Masters won a $4,000 jackpot on Nov. 7 at a local gaming establishment. Masters had then mentioned winning the jackpot to friends in the neighborhood where he lived near South Royal Crest Street and Twain Avenue.

Witnesses told police that on the same day Masters won the jackpot, he and an acquaintance were victimized in an armed robbery in which two assailants stole $1,000 cash from the pair on the 3700 block of Royal Crest Street.

Two days later. Masters and his friend saw the men who robbed them in an alley off Royal Crest again. The robbers demanded more money from Masters and his friend, but they refused and Masters was shot multiple times in the chest. Masters’ acquaintance also was shot at but police did not say if he was hit.

Police said witnesses subsequently identified Jeremiyah Hines, 18, as the gunman in the case. One witness picked Hines out of a photo lineup, police said. Another witness told police they saw Hines with Masters prior to his killing.

Hines was arrested in a car on Royal Crest on Nov. 18.

Court records indicate there have been no other arrests in the case.

When detectives asked Hines during questioning why “citizens in the area were saying he was responsible for shooting Masters, Hines pointed at himself,” police wrote in his arrest report. “When asked directly if he shot Masters, Hines denied doing it and stated he was not anywhere in the area.”

Las Vegas Justice Court records show Hines has been charged with murder and attempted murder. He remained in custody at the Clark County Detention Center Tuesday morning.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.