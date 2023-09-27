Man shot and killed after downtown Las Vegas altercation

A man was killed Wednesday morning after an altercation in downtown Las Vegas.

(Getty Images)

Police were notified of a shooting around 1 a.m. on the 300 block of Las Vegas Blvd. North, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release. Officers found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. Medical personnel later pronounced him dead at the scene.

The investigation shows there was an altercation between the victim and two men before he was shot. Both men fled on foot from the area before officers’ arrival.

The identification of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County

coroner’s office.

Anyone with any information can contact Metro’s Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.