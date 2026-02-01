Man shot and killed at North Las Vegas business

A man was shot and killed Sunday morning at a North Las Vegas business.

Police: Man stabbed girlfriend to death during argument in downtown Las Vegas

Police: Child called 911 to report man and woman dead in Las Vegas home

A man was shot and killed Sunday morning at a North Las Vegas business.

Police were called just before 3:10 a.m. to a business in the 100 block of East Centennial Parkway, near Losee Road, and found the victim, according to a North Las Vegas Police Department release.

The man died at the scene. The suspect fled the scene prior to the officers’ arrival.

Anyone with information related to this homicide is urged to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers of Nevada at 702-385-5555.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.