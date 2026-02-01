70°F
Homicides

Man shot and killed at North Las Vegas business

North Las Vegas Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
February 1, 2026 - 12:48 pm
 

A man was shot and killed Sunday morning at a North Las Vegas business.

Police were called just before 3:10 a.m. to a business in the 100 block of East Centennial Parkway, near Losee Road, and found the victim, according to a North Las Vegas Police Department release.

The man died at the scene. The suspect fled the scene prior to the officers’ arrival.

Anyone with information related to this homicide is urged to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers of Nevada at 702-385-5555.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

