Man shot and killed near North Las Vegas Airport, police say

Officers located the man after being called to a reported shooting around 10:20 p.m. on Thursday in the 1900 block of Alwill Street.

A man who was found Thursday in a neighborhood near the North Las Vegas Airport with what appeared to be a gunshot wound has died, police said.

Police were called to a reported shooting around 10:20 p.m. on Thursday in the 1900 block of Alwill Street, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The unidentified man was discovered between two buildings and taken to the University Medical Center, where he was declared dead, Metro said.

Investigators learned that the victim was shot after he approached two people he did not recognize. Evidence suggests that an altercation then occurred, during which one of the two people drew a gun and shot the victim, according to Metro.

The Clark County coroner’s office will identify the victim and release the cause and manner of death.

People with information about the shooting are encouraged to reach out to Metro’s Homicide Section or Crime Stoppers of Nevada to remain anonymous.

