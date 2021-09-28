Man shot and killed outside Las Vegas laundromat

A man was shot and killed outside a central Las Vegas laundromat on Monday night, police said.

Police investigate a homicide in the 3500 block of South Maryland Parkway in Las Vegas on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Several people called 911 shortly after 8 p.m. to report shots fired nearby a 24-hour laundromat at 3547 S. Maryland Pkwy., homicide Lt. David Valenta told reporters at the scene.

Emergency crews arrived to find a man, whose age was not given, who had suffered from at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Valenta said that a fight between the victim and at least one other man started inside the laundromat, where bystanders were doing laundry. The altercation moved outside, where gunfire was exchanged, and the victim was shot outside the business, the lieutenant said.

None of the bystanders were reported injured.

“The other subjects have fled and are currently outstanding,” Valenta said. They were described as men between 18 and 25 years old, who fled on foot.

Police did not know whether anyone else involved in the shooting was injured, Valenta said.

Police were interviewing possible witnesses to the shooting late Monday.

Valenta asked anyone with further information to email homicide@lvmpd.com or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.