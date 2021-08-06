103°F
Homicides

Man shot at Fremont Street Experience identified

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 5, 2021 - 7:09 pm
 
Las Vegas police were observed in front of the Four Queens and had a large area of the Fremont ...
Las Vegas police were observed in front of the Four Queens and had a large area of the Fremont Street Experience taped off on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a man who was shot during a fight at the Fremont Street Experience early Wednesday.

Marschell Brumfield, 30, died Wednesday morning at University Medical Center from a gunshot wound to the abdomen, the coroner’s office ruled.

Las Vegas police said Brumfield and another man got into a fight around 3:40 a.m. near the stage at Third and Fremont streets. The shooter ran off before police arrived.

No arrests had been made as of Thursday.

Investigators do not believe the men were hotel guests, but the coroner’s office did not have a hometown listed for Brumfield.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

