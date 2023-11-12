69°F
Homicides

Man shot dead after argument in east Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 12, 2023 - 2:13 pm
 
(File/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(File/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A late-night Saturday shooting in east Las Vegas has left a man dead, the Metropolitan Police Department said Sunday.

According to a Metro press release, police dispatchers got a report of a shooting in the 5200 block of Silverheart Avenue, near South Nellis and East Charleston boulevards, at 11:21 p.m. Saturday.

Officers arrived to find a male with an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Metro homicide detectives learned that the victim had been in an argument with a person unknown to police when he was shot. The person fled before police got there.

The victim’s identity will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office, police said.

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com.

