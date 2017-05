(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police are investigating a homicide in the northwest valley.

At about 6 p.m. Thursday, Metropolitan Police Department officers were dispatched to Bloom Apartment Homes at 7075 W. Gowan Road, near Tenaya Way, to investigate a shooting.

Police found a man dead in a car, Metro spokesman Carlos Hank said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Rachel Hershkovitz at rhershkovitz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @rzhershkovitz on Twitter.

7075 W. Gowan Road, Las Vegas